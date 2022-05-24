Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk On His Admiration Of Andrew Robertson
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has praised his left hand side defensive partner Andrew Robertson.
As per Rousing The Kop, during BT Sport's Between The Lines series, VVD said: “Andy is incredible, the energy, but he’s so front-footed.
"He knows that I need to be on his back, that’s also something that’s expected of us as centre-back’s."
The Scottish international has contributed an impressive 13 goals and assists in 29 league matches this season, he has also kept an exceptional 16 clean sheets.
Robertson joined the Reds for just £8million from Hull City in 2017, in a deal that far from excited the Liverpool faithful.
It took a while for him to be integrated into the side, however over the last three years he has proven to be one of the most consistent full backs in world football, and a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's LFC machine.
