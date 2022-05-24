Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk On His Admiration Of Andrew Robertson

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has praised his left hand side defensive partner Andrew Robertson.

As per Rousing The Kop, during BT Sport's Between The Lines series, VVD said: “Andy is incredible, the energy, but he’s so front-footed.

"He knows that I need to be on his back, that’s also something that’s expected of us as centre-back’s."

Andy Robertson
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Scottish international has contributed an impressive 13 goals and assists in 29 league matches this season, he has also kept an exceptional 16 clean sheets.

Robertson joined the Reds for just £8million from Hull City in 2017, in a deal that far from excited the Liverpool faithful.

It took a while for him to be integrated into the side, however over the last three years he has proven to be one of the most consistent full backs in world football, and a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's LFC machine.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Ian Rush
News

Report: Liverpool And Wales Legend On The Reds Magnificent Season

By Joe Dixon15 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Manchester City Star On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Message After Premier League Triumph

By Joe Dixon27 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

'Lets Go For Laimer' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Aurelien Tchouameni Has Chosen To Sign For Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Liverpool Make 'Interesting Offer' For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni As They Try To Beat Real Madrid To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Xabi Alonso
Quotes

'I Love When Jurgen Says They Are Mentality Monsters - Former Liverpool & Real Madrid Legend Xabi Alonso On Reds Manager Klopp

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
imago1011751429h
Articles

'It's Got To Be' - Peter Crouch Names Which Liverpool Superstar He Thinks Is Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Rolling Stones
News

Report: Rolling Stones Invite Klopp & Liverpool Players To Historic Gig At Anfield As Part of SIXTY Tour - Mick Jagger 'Would Love To Meet Jurgen And The Players'

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago