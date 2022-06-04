Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk On Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

Virgil van Dijk has praised his Dutch teammate Frenkie de Jong, after the Netherlands 4-1 thrashing of Belgium in the Nations League. De Jong is thought to be a target for new Manchester United boss Eric ten Hag, but Liverpool are also reported to be interested in signing the 25-year-old.

As per the Express, speaking after the match, van Dijk said: "Frenkie, well, he always plays good in my eyes." The Barcelona midfielder has been a key part of the Spanish sides engine room since he signed from Ajax, he has played 69 La Liga matches over the last two campaigns.

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

De Jong has expressed his desire to remain at Barca, as reported by the Mirror, he stated that it is still his 'dream club.' But, he was also keen to acknowledge his time under ten Hag at Ajax, and said that he 'enjoyed working' with the Dutchman. The pair were together for a year and a half at de Godenzonen.

Both the Reds and United are in the market for midfield players, and although de Jong's wish may be to remain in Spain, given the clubs financial situation, if the right money is offered, they may be willing to let the midfielder leave this summer.

