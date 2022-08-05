Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Endure Minor Injury Crisis Ahead of Premier League Opener

Curtis Jones becomes the latest in a flurry of injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The young English midfielder came off the bench late on in the game against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield last Saturday but has since been handed a calf injury - according to The Athletic.

Curtis Jones

It's not just Curtis Jones who is at risk of missing the game at Craven Cottage either, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Ibrahima Konate; who was substituted off in the second half of the final friendly game of pre-season against Strasbourg last Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp said that "it doesn't look too concerning, so I hope we caught it in the right moment."

Naby Keita missed the fixture against Strasbourg due to illness, but is expected to be fit and recovered for the game against Fulham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kostas Tsimikas is expected to be out as well with a minor injury that also saw him sit out the FA Community Shield tie against Manchester City.

The more serious injuries include Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, and Caoimhin Kelleher - who are expected to be out for at least a few more weeks if not months in the case of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The main positive news ahead of the clash against Fulham is the return of Liverpool's no.1: Alisson. The Brazilian shot-stopper is back training after missing the trip to Leicester for the FA Community Shield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Curtis Jones
Quotes

‘If You Want to Maintain the Fight on All Fronts, the Implementation of This Is Just Another Weapon in the Arsenal to Keep Players Fit and Available.’ - Medical Expert Salutes Liverpool’s Use of ZONE7

By Matty Orme10 seconds ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

‘If He Does Stay for That Extra Year and Try to Play as Many Minutes and Then Leave on a Free’ - Pundit Tips Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Leave Liverpool for Free

By Matty Orme30 minutes ago
Georginio Wijnaldum
News

Report: Former Liverpool Champions League Winner Gini Wijnaldum Travelling To Italy To Complete Move From PSG To Roma

By Damon Carr30 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Fulham | Premier League

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Calvin Ramsey
Quotes

‘I Have a Feeling Liverpool Will Dominate.’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Premier League Hopes

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Manor Solomon
Match Coverage

Why Liverpool Should Sign Fulham’s Manor Solomon

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘At the End of the Season, We Can Be Lifting a Trophy’ - Darwin Nunez on His Aims for Upcoming Season

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘It’s Going to Be a Great Season and a Very Competitive One’ - Darwin Nunez Looks Ahead to Debut Premier League Season

By Matty Orme3 hours ago