Report: Liverpool Fans Set To Sue UEFA For Champions League Final Treatment In Paris

Four months on from the Champions League final in Paris where thousands of Liverpool fans were targeted, attacked, and blamed for shocking scenes before the match.

There have been many accounts from that night and all have revealed the shocking details of what really happened, despite what UEFA and the French authorities said to try and convince otherwise.

For what was going on outside the ground before the match, the message inside the ground presented by UEFA was based on lies, stating that the game had been delayed due to 'fans being late'.

However, since that night, people have come out and spoken about what really happened.

Fans from both sides of Liverpool and Real Madrid, and media who were outside the ground at that time, who visibly saw the ongoings, disclaim what UEFA were telling everyone.

The aftermath of what the Liverpool fans went through that night in Paris is still playing out. The personal effects it had on each supporter has been thrown to the side by UEFA just to protect their own backs.

It has been reported by BBC that nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final.

Responsibility and accountability need to be taken by those that are in power, instead of deflecting the blame onto someone else. Liverpool fans are rightly taking a stand and UEFA have no legs to stand on.

Below is an account from the viewpoint of two Liverpool fans that were in Paris that night.

