Report: Liverpool 'Favorites' To Sign Jude Bellingham, Talks More Advanced With Reds Than Real Madrid

According to a journalist with close links to German football, Liverpool are 'favorites' to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

There has been constant debate over recent months regarding the future of the 19-year-old with both Liverpool and Real Madrid often at the forefront of links to the player.

The speculation regarding Bellingham's future has been fuelled further by a series of outstanding performances for England at the World Cup, helping them into the quarter-finals where they will face France on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham has been outstanding for England during the 2022 World Cup. IMAGO / NurPhoto

He also appears to have strengthened friendships with Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during their time in Qatar together.

Christian Falk of BILD Sport has reported that the Reds are now in the driving seat for Bellingham with talks with the Anfield hierarchy said to be more advanced than those with Real Madrid.

Falk goes on to claim that the Bellingham family would also prefer a move to Liverpool rather than the Spanish capital.

This is an exciting report for Liverpool fans with Falk's close links to the Bundesliga and the fact that he correctly called Thiago Alcantara's move to Anfield.

Whilst Liverpool are undoubtedly keen on the player who many view as a generational talent, his price tag could prove to be a stumbling block as he continues to showcase his skills on the biggest stage.

