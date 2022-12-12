Report: Liverpool Have 'Accelerated Like Crazy' In Jude Bellingham Transfer Race

After excelling for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, speculation regarding Jude Bellingham's future continues to mount.

The 19-year-old was part of Gareth Southgate's England team who were unfortunate to lose to France in the quarter-finals on Saturday, but his reputation within the game has skyrocketed as a result of his performances in Qatar.

Liverpool continue to be touted as the frontrunners for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and a report from Spain is claiming that they have 'accelerated like crazy' in the race for his signature.

That's according to Carrusel Deportivo (via Sport Witness) who suggest that the Anfield hierarchy have ‘maintained contact with the player’s parents’ with journalist PacojoSER claiming they ‘want him to go back to England’.

Whilst Bellingham and his family may be open to a move to Merseyside, the potential price tag could be an issue for Liverpool after his performances at the World Cup.

They will not be alone in the battle for a player viewed as a generational talent with Manchester City and Real Madrid also likely to be hot on his heels.

The hope for Reds fans however is that Bellingham has his heart set on a move to Anfield and tries to persuade Dortmund to allow it to happen as a reward for his excellent performances for them in the Bundesliga.

