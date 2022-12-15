Report: Liverpool Have Shown 'Greatest Interest' In Joško Gvardiol Transfer

Liverpool have shown the 'greatest interest' amongst clubs monitoring RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol according to a report.

The 20-year-old was outstanding in helping Croatia to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup where they were eventually beaten by Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Gvardiol's performances in Qatar have further enhanced his reputation and he has been repeatedly linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs over the past few weeks with talk of a €100million price tag.

Liverpool were not mentioned as one of the clubs in the race for the central defender but according to journalist and transfer market expert Rudy Galetti that is not the case.

He claims that 'to date', they have 'shown the greatest interest' in a move for the dominant central defender.

Leipzig can seemingly remain relaxed however after only recently extending Gvardiol's contract until 2027 meaning it would take a huge bid to convince them to part with a player who is a huge prospect.

LFCTR Verdict

The Reds are well set at centre-back currently with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Nathaniel Phillips.

It seems unlikely therefore that they would make a move for someone until the end of this season at the earliest and that would only be should Gomez decide he is not getting enough first-team football and Phillips also departs.

Matip is out of contract at the end of next summer and it may be at that point in time that Klopp looks to reinforce his defensive unit and that could mean missing out in the race for Gvardiol.

