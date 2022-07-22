Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Hesitant Over New Deal For Naby Keita Amid Contract Talk

According to latest reports Liverpool remain undecided on whether to offer Guinean Midfielder Naby Keita a new deal at Anfield with his contract set to expire next year. 

Keita who joined the Reds back in 2018 for a club record fee of £52.75million from German side RB Leipzig has become the latest player to enter his final year, placing his future at the club in doubt.  

Naby Keita dribbles the ball in the Red's opening day win against Norwich

Since his arrival at Anfield the 27-year-old has only managed 116 appearances for Liverpool. Last season saw Keita make 40 appearances for the Reds - his most in a single campaign since joining.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Keita has set himself the double target of more games and more goals in this upcoming season with the player keen on remaining at Anfield. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Every season I set myself targets to try to compare and compete with what I have done in the previous season," said Keita. 

"I always try to improve and achieve even more. Right from when I first started playing football, I have always been like that. Last season went pretty well, I played in a lot of games, which we won. 

"This season I would like to do the same again and play in every game I can. More than anything else, it’s just to help the team out and maybe get on the scoresheet more frequently." 

Liverpool's hierarchy are said to be keen on the possibility of offering the Guinean a new deal despite having reservations over the players fitness levels. A decision is rumoured to be made in the coming months. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'Why Not Liverpool?' - Former International Believies Jude Bellingham Should Choose Premier League Club Over Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfers

England Youth International Compares Liverpool Target To Ex-Manchester United Star

By Joe Dixon47 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Denies Liverpool Bid Or Negotiations For Matheus Nunes & Clarifies Jude Bellingham Situation

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'I Don't Want It To End' - Andy Robertson On Five Years At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

‘So No, I Can’t See Liverpool Cashing In’ - Pundit on Roberto Firmino Future

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

Pundit: Luis Diaz Will 'Find It Harder To Make An Impact This Season'

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Curtis Jones Tyler Morton Norwich
Transfers

Report: Tyler Mortons Loan To Blackburn Rovers From Liverpool 'On-Hold'

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'Nonsense' - Athletic Journalist Shuts Down Talk Of Liverpool Going For Matheus Nunes

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago