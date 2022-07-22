Report: Liverpool Hesitant Over New Deal For Naby Keita Amid Contract Talk

According to latest reports Liverpool remain undecided on whether to offer Guinean Midfielder Naby Keita a new deal at Anfield with his contract set to expire next year.

Keita who joined the Reds back in 2018 for a club record fee of £52.75million from German side RB Leipzig has become the latest player to enter his final year, placing his future at the club in doubt.

Since his arrival at Anfield the 27-year-old has only managed 116 appearances for Liverpool. Last season saw Keita make 40 appearances for the Reds - his most in a single campaign since joining.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Keita has set himself the double target of more games and more goals in this upcoming season with the player keen on remaining at Anfield.

"Every season I set myself targets to try to compare and compete with what I have done in the previous season," said Keita.

"I always try to improve and achieve even more. Right from when I first started playing football, I have always been like that. Last season went pretty well, I played in a lot of games, which we won.

"This season I would like to do the same again and play in every game I can. More than anything else, it’s just to help the team out and maybe get on the scoresheet more frequently."

Liverpool's hierarchy are said to be keen on the possibility of offering the Guinean a new deal despite having reservations over the players fitness levels. A decision is rumoured to be made in the coming months.

