Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool Hopeful In Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations But Deal Described As 'Tricky'

Author:

Liverpool are hopeful of concluding negotiations over Mohamed Salah's contract extension by the start of January according to a report.

The negotiations have been dragging on for the past few months as the two parties try to find an agreement for the 29 year old to extend his current deal.

Mohamed Salah Barcelona

Football Insider have revealed that Liverpool are 'increasingly hopeful' of retaining their star player and hope to have the deal tied up by the 1st January when the transfer window re-opens.

The publication claims that a Liverpool source explained negotiations are “tricky” and at a “delicate stage” with both parties keen to reach an agreement.

Salah's existing contract runs out in June 2023 and the player has gone public on many occasions stating his desire to remain at Anfield.

Read More

He has taken his game to new heights this season, scoring 20 goals already and widely being recognised as the best player on the planet.

It is unthinkable to think that owners FSG would be prepared to lose their talisman so the deal needs concluding before it becomes an unnecessary distraction to the team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Barcelona
News

Report: Liverpool Hopeful In Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations But Deal Described As 'Tricky'

just now
leon bailey playing for jamaica
Match Coverage

Sign One Player from Aston Villa: Leon Bailey

31 minutes ago
0_liverpoolastonvilla11
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: What Happened Last Time These Teams Met?

1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'If Liverpool Aren't Looking At Jude Bellingham, Then Someone Is Not Doing Their Job Correctly' - Journalist On Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder

2 hours ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures & Table - Matchweek 16

2 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard Returns to Anfield

3 hours ago
Steven Gerrard Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Answers Whether He Thinks Steven Gerrard Will Become Liverpool Manager

4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Wins Premier League Player Of The Month Beating Manchester City Pair Bernardo Silva And Joao Cancelo

13 hours ago