Report: Liverpool In Takeover Talks With Qatar Investment Authority Representatives

Liverpool are in discussions with officials representing the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) over a potential takeover according to a report.

In November, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) employed the services of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to put together a sales presentation to encourage fresh investment to the club.

Despite their insistence that they remain fully committed to Liverpool, it has been reported that FSG would be open to a full takeover or minority investment.

Last week, rumours started to circulate on social media in respect of interest from Qatar but were eventually played down in some quarters.

A new report has emerged however from Alex Miller suggesting that the Anfield hierarchy are in talks with officials from QIA regarding a takeover.

The sports finance journalist claims in The Mail that the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar are interested in a full takeover or acquiring a majority shareholding but will walk away if an agreement cannot be found.

On the pitch, Liverpool were disappointing again in their 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and appear desperate for reinforcements if they are going to restore their position at top of the game.

Reds fans will be desperate therefore to see fresh investment in the club to enable manager Jurgen Klopp to oversee the rebuild his squad needs.

As to whether the reports of talks with QIA lead to anything remains to be seen but it seems to be a story that is not going away.

