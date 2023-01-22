Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool In Takeover Talks With Qatar Investment Authority Representatives

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Liverpool In Takeover Talks With Qatar Investment Authority Representatives

Fenway Sports Group are looking for a full sale of the club or minority investment according to reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool are in discussions with officials representing the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) over a potential takeover according to a report.

In November, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) employed the services of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to put together a sales presentation to encourage fresh investment to the club.

John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp

Despite their insistence that they remain fully committed to Liverpool, it has been reported that FSG would be open to a full takeover or minority investment.

Last week, rumours started to circulate on social media in respect of interest from Qatar but were eventually played down in some quarters.

A new report has emerged however from Alex Miller suggesting that the Anfield hierarchy are in talks with officials from QIA regarding a takeover.

The sports finance journalist claims in The Mail that the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar are interested in a full takeover or acquiring a majority shareholding but will walk away if an agreement cannot be found.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the pitch, Liverpool were disappointing again in their 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and appear desperate for reinforcements if they are going to restore their position at top of the game.

Liverpool Chelsea Alisson Mudryk

Reds fans will be desperate therefore to see fresh investment in the club to enable manager Jurgen Klopp to oversee the rebuild his squad needs.

As to whether the reports of talks with QIA lead to anything remains to be seen but it seems to be a story that is not going away.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Anfield Stalemate Bumps Reds Up to 8th

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Taylor Hinds
Match Coverage

Chelsea FC Women v Liverpool FC Women - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool James Milner
News

Jurgen Klopp Hints James Milner Could Extend Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea Confirmed Team News - Klopp Proves Loyal To Team Who Defeated Wolves In Midweek As Alexander-Arnold, Henderson & Fabinho Are Left Out

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Naby Keita
News

Report: 'A Possibility' Naby Keita Extends Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool James Milner
Match Coverage

Report: James Milner 'Pushing To Start' For Liverpool Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew