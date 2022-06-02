Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool In Talks To Extend Naby Keita Contract Amid Interest From PSG

Liverpool are in talks to extend the contract of midfielder Naby Keita after he was linked with a transfer to PSG according to a report.

Sadio Mane Naby Keita

The Guinea international has twelve months left on his current deal which means it's a crucial period for both the player and the club.

According to Ekrem Konur (via Anfield Edition), talks are in progress about extending the 27-year-old's deal until 2026.

The journalist also claims that PSG are prepared to pay €30million for a player who has enjoyed his best campaign in a Liverpool shirt.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Ligue 1 club were interested in Keita as a replacement for former Liverpool player Gini Wijnaldum although it was claimed at the time they would pay up to €50million to secure his services.

The midfield area of Jurgen Klopp's squad could be in need of a rebuild with both Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of contract in 12 months' time and with James Milner's deal already up.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
James Milner

It remains to be seen what the future looks like for all three of those players and things should begin to move over the coming weeks.

After having his best season at the club, however, where he managed to eradicate many of the niggling injuries that have hampered him in the past, it seems likely that Liverpool will want to secure Keita as a priority.

Jurgen Klopp
