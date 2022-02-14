Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool 'In Talks' To Play Manchester United & Crystal Palace Pre Season In Thailand & Singapore

Liverpool are close to agreeing two pre-season friendlies against Premier League rivals in the Far East in July according to a report.

According to The Athletic, talks are at an advanced stage for Liverpool to play Manchester United in Bangkok on July 12th and then Crystal Palace in Singapore on July 15th.

Liverpool in Thailand

The Covid-19 pandemic has limited the opportunities over the past two pre-seasons for lucrative friendlies where teams can travel to areas of the globe where they have huge followings.

Jurgen Klopp's team are also expected to set up their pre-season camp in either France or Austria as per previous years.

The publication goes on to say that the contracts have not yet been signed for the games in Thailand and Singapore but an official announcement is likely to come at the start of March.

After the match against Liverpool, Palace will then fly to Australia to face the Red Devils in another friendly match.

