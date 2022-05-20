Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool interested in PSV Eindhoven midfielder

Liverpool are targeting PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, along with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

As per Inside Futbol, the Reds have been scouting the Ivorian for the last few weeks, as they look to strengthen their midfield options in the summer.

The 24-year-old featured 29 times in the league for PSV this season, and contributed five goals and assists in the Eridivisie.

Donyell Malen PSV

However, the Reds will face competition for his signature from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp is yet to have found a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who departed to PSG in 2021, and is keen to find a new central midfielder in the coming months.

The Reds have also been linked with AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but Sangare may prove to be a significantly cheaper option.

