Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Joined In Race For Fabio Carvalho By Borussia Dortmund & Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham Have 'Almost Lost' Player

Liverpool are not alone in their interest of Fulham's attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen interested in the player according to a report.

The Reds have been linked with Carvalho over recent months with the player out of contract at Fulham at the end of the season. He has been in terrific form during this campaign scoring eight goals and assisting three times helping send them clear at the top of the Championship table.

Fabio Carvalho

Reliable Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade has confirmed Liverpool's interest but also claims that they are joined by the two Bundesliga clubs in the race for the Portuguese born, England under 18 international.

Andrade goes on to say that Fulham are almost resigned to losing the player. If this is the case they will have a decision to make as to whether they try and obtain a decent fee for his services in January or risk losing him for free in the summer assuming he does not agree a new deal.

'Liverpool are not the only ones interested in Portuguese-descendant Fábio Carvalho. Borussia Dortmund and Leverkusen are also on top of the 19-year-old. Fulham, in turn, has almost lost the player's permanence, whose contract ends in June/22'

Author Verdict

The rumours about Carvalho are persisting with Liverpool being the club consistently mentioned as interested by the various reports.

Read More

He looks an exciting prospect and has been compared to Philippe Coutinho in terms of his playing style.

Should a club part with a relatively small fee in January, they will instantly increase the value of their investment as soon as he puts pen to paper.

With reliable journalists linking Liverpool with Carvalho, it is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Fabio Carvalho
News

Report: Liverpool Joined In Race For Fabio Carvalho By Borussia Dortmund & Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham Have 'Almost Lost' Player

1 minute ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Cody Gakpo Holds 'Exploratory Talks' With Liverpool & Manchester City Over Potential Transfer From PSV Eindhoven

7 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Naby Keita Takumi Minamino
News

How Liverpool's Squad Might Look For The Next Premier League Clash Against Leicester City

27 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

'You Get A Bit Complacent' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Alisson Becker's Performance For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace

42 minutes ago
Fabinho Brazil
News

International Break / AFCON Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players During Next Two Weeks - Alisson, Fabinho, Minamino, Mane, Salah

56 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'Jekyll And Hyde Football' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On His Team's Victory Over Crystal Palace

1 hour ago
Cody Gapko PSV
Transfers

Liverpool Open Talks To Sign £19.8million Rated PSV Eindhoven Star Cody Gapko

1 hour ago
Phillips against Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Liverpool's recent game at Anfield.
Transfers

Report: Arsenal 'Fascinated' By Everton Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Atletico Madrid Have Also Enquired - Price Tag Revealed

1 hour ago