Report: Liverpool Joined In Race For Fabio Carvalho By Borussia Dortmund & Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham Have 'Almost Lost' Player

Liverpool are not alone in their interest of Fulham's attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen interested in the player according to a report.

The Reds have been linked with Carvalho over recent months with the player out of contract at Fulham at the end of the season. He has been in terrific form during this campaign scoring eight goals and assisting three times helping send them clear at the top of the Championship table.

Reliable Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade has confirmed Liverpool's interest but also claims that they are joined by the two Bundesliga clubs in the race for the Portuguese born, England under 18 international.

Andrade goes on to say that Fulham are almost resigned to losing the player. If this is the case they will have a decision to make as to whether they try and obtain a decent fee for his services in January or risk losing him for free in the summer assuming he does not agree a new deal.

'Liverpool are not the only ones interested in Portuguese-descendant Fábio Carvalho. Borussia Dortmund and Leverkusen are also on top of the 19-year-old. Fulham, in turn, has almost lost the player's permanence, whose contract ends in June/22'

The rumours about Carvalho are persisting with Liverpool being the club consistently mentioned as interested by the various reports.

He looks an exciting prospect and has been compared to Philippe Coutinho in terms of his playing style.

Should a club part with a relatively small fee in January, they will instantly increase the value of their investment as soon as he puts pen to paper.

With reliable journalists linking Liverpool with Carvalho, it is certainly one to keep an eye on.

