Report: Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher On The Reds Chances Against Real Madrid
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that the Reds will emerge victorious in their pursuit of a seventh European Cup against Real Madrid on Saturday.
As per The Independent, speaking on The Overlap podcast, Carragher said: "Real Madrid are a very good team but they’re not as good as Man City and I don’t think they’re as good as Chelsea.
“Of course, Real can win - it’s a one-off game. I just think if City or Liverpool were playing Real Madrid in a one-off game, having their team and playing near their best, they’d win the game. I’m confident.”
The Reds have previous against Los Blancos, in 2018 the Spaniards defeated Jurgen Klopp's men 3-1 in the final in Kyiv.
However, the Reds made the final again the following season, where they picked up their sixth Champions League trophy against Tottenham Hotspur.
The bookmakers have Klopp's men as favourites to win in Paris, at even money to win in 90 minutes and 4/7 to lift the trophy.
