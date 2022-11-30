Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Linked To Former Arsenal Man In Search For New Sporting Director

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool are looking to replace Julian Ward who will leave the club in the summer.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for a former Arsenal employee as they look for a new Sporting Director.

Last week, there was a shock as it was revealed that Julian Ward would step down at the end of the season after just one year in the role.

Julian Ward LFC

Julian Ward will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after one year as Sporting Director.

Ward had taken over from Michael Edwards, to whom he was the deputy, in the summer and oversaw the transfers of Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsey, and Fabio Carvalho.

According to the reliable Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport, the Anfield hierarchy could be preparing a move to secure the services of a former ally of manager Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

Sven Mislintat

Sven Mislintat has been linked with the Sporting Director role at Anfield.

The former head of recruitment at Arsenal, Sven Mislintat, left Bundesliga club Stuttgart earlier today which has fuelled speculation that he could be heading for a reunion with Klopp.

Minslintat and Klopp worked together for seven years at Dortmund where they won the Bundesliga twice and reached a Champions League final and their relationship is said to be 'still brilliant'.

These are changing times at Anfield with the sale of the club now a possibility with FSG looking for interested parties for an outright sale or fresh investment.

FSG president Mike Gordon has also stepped aside and is reportedly now focussing on the sale of the club and now a new Sporting Director will be coming through the door as the changes continue.

Could that person be Mislintat?

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

