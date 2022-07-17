Report: Liverpool Look To 'Accelerate' Diogo Jota Contract Talks With Reds Preparing To Offer Long Term Deal

After successfully extending the contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more recently Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are eyeing a new deal for Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

According to the Mirror the Reds are keen to tie Jota down with a new long term deal at Anfield as they aim to build even more strength and depth within an already powerful side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jota who joined Liverpool back in 2020 has made a huge impression on Merseyside since his arrival, scoring 34 goals in 85 games, some of which were crucial goals for the Reds.

There have been murmurings recently on what Jota's role will be within the team next season and how much game time he will actually get due to the recent signing of forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Nevertheless, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp remains adamant the Portuguese international is a crucial player at the club going forward and is well and truly in the German's plans for the upcoming season.

Liverpool are rumoured to offer Jota a new long term deal as soon as possible. Despite the player's current contract expiring in 2025, Liverpool seriously want to secure his services for even longer.

However, it is said that the ball is set to be in the player's court on whether he feels a new deal would be the correct decision. Especially with some doubt over him being in the starting 11 very week.

