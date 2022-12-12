Report: Liverpool Make Contract Offer To Enzo Fernandez, Real Madrid Also Interested
Liverpool's interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reported to have led to a contract offer being made.
That's according to Varsky Sports who claim that Liverpool's interest in the 21-year-old is real and that the Anfield hierarchy have already approached him with a contract offer.
Fernandez transferred to Benfica in July 2022 from River Plate for a fee of just €12million but has impressed since day one with his dominant performances in the UEFA Champions League.
He has also transferred his form at club level to the international scene where he has forced himself into Lionel Scaloni's starting XI for Argentina at the World Cup helping them to the semi-finals where they will face Croatia on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp's need for new midfield options is no secret and there now seems to be a huge effort to try and bring in high-quality players with Jude Bellingham and Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat also linked.
Despite the Argentinian publication's claim that a contract offer has been made to Fernandez, it says that no negotiation with Benfica has taken place with the player having a reported release clause of €120million.
It seems it isnt only Liverpool that Fernandez has caught the eye of however with Varsky also reporting the interest of Champions League winners and Spanish giants Real Madrid.
