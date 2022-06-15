Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Make Mohamed Salah Signing The Priority This Summer

Liverpool will prioritise trying to get Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract this summer according to a report.

Mohamed Salah

It promises to be a busy summer for the Reds who have already been active in the transfer market by signing striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could cost them £85million.

The 22-year-old could be the replacement for Sadio Mane with the Senegalese looking likely to make a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer.

Sadio Mane

According to the Liverpool Echo, now that Nunez has been signed, priority will be given to trying to extend Egyptian Salah's contract.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The contract of the 29-year-old expires in 12 months' time and despite talks over a new deal continuing for many months, no agreement has been found.

Should Liverpool fail to find a compromise with Salah over the terms of an extension, he will be available on a free transfer next summer.

In terms of outgoings, the likes of Adrian, Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Takumi Minamino have all been linked with moves away from the club and Divock Origi has also departed for AC Milan after his contract came to an end.

It is Salah however that will occupy the thoughts of Liverpool fans around the globe as they battle to ensure they don't lose another talisman this time next summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Better Than Haaland' - Twitter Reacts To Darwin Nunez Signing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'A Shoot Out For First And Second, Yet Again' - Pundit On Next Season's Premier League Title Race As Liverpool & Manchester City Look To Strengthen

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Submit £60m Bid For Brazilian Winger Amid Mane Exit

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mané Agrees Move To German Champions Bayern Munich

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
LFCTR LOGO
Transfers

Report: Sporting Lisbon Reject A Bid Of €45m For Rumoured Liverpool Target Matheus Nunes

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Podcast cover 3
Podcasts

Podcast: Liverpool Sign Darwin Nuñez! Minamino to AS Monaco, Ibrahim Sangaré Release Clause, Gavi to Choose Barcelona?

By Alex Caddick14 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Preparing New Proposal & Convinced Liverpool's Sadio Mane Will Transfer Ahead Of Next Season

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

'Man United Have Been Lacking A Player Of That Quality' - Pundit On Transfer Links To Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago