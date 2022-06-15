Report: Liverpool Make Mohamed Salah Signing The Priority This Summer

Liverpool will prioritise trying to get Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract this summer according to a report.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It promises to be a busy summer for the Reds who have already been active in the transfer market by signing striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could cost them £85million.

The 22-year-old could be the replacement for Sadio Mane with the Senegalese looking likely to make a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

According to the Liverpool Echo, now that Nunez has been signed, priority will be given to trying to extend Egyptian Salah's contract.

The contract of the 29-year-old expires in 12 months' time and despite talks over a new deal continuing for many months, no agreement has been found.

Should Liverpool fail to find a compromise with Salah over the terms of an extension, he will be available on a free transfer next summer.

In terms of outgoings, the likes of Adrian, Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Ben Davies, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Takumi Minamino have all been linked with moves away from the club and Divock Origi has also departed for AC Milan after his contract came to an end.

It is Salah however that will occupy the thoughts of Liverpool fans around the globe as they battle to ensure they don't lose another talisman this time next summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |