Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Met Agent Of Morocco World Cup Star Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool appear to be very much in the hunt for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat according to a French journalist.

Whilst the 26-year-old had been linked with a move from Serie A to the Premier League in the Summer, interest in obtaining his signature has rocketed after a series of outstanding performances that have helped Morocco to the World Cup semi-final where they will face France on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Newspix

Foot Mercato journalist Anas Bakhkhar explained that Liverpool are one of the teams interested in the player and he told Empire Of The Kop that Jurgen Klopp has already met with Amrabat's agent and brother.

“Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp has met the agent of Sofyan Amrabat, we can also mention that his brother, Nordin Amrabat, who has been working on his brother’s career for a long time now, was also there and they both met with the coach."

He even went on to explain to the outlet that a further meeting will take place after the World Cup to further test Klopp's interest.

“It was a very good meeting, it was positive and they will be meeting a few days after the end of the World Cup to see if the interest is the same for Jurgen Klopp.

“After his performances in Qatar, the interest shouldn’t change and there will be other meetings to see the demands of Fiorentina, also the demands of his agent – to see if that transfer will go ahead or not”.

LFCTR Verdict

Despite Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, neither player is likely to be available in January.

Klopp needs to patch up his flagging midfield as soon as possible and Amrabat would be a much more achievable target for the January transfer window and a move for the World Cup star should not be ruled out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |