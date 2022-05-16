Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Will Be Forced To Make Changes For Midweek Southampton Match

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fully expects to be forced to make changes to his line up when the Reds face Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Klopp's side endured 120 exhausting minutes of football on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk being subbed off for precautionary reasons during the match.

Mohamed Salah

As Per the The Independent, Klopp said: "Imagine we go there with 10 players, or eight players, who played 120 minutes. That makes no sense, so that’s why we have to make changes.

"I don’t know how many, we will see and I will talk to the players, but it’s tough."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Reds are four points off of Manchester City at the top of the table, and a victory would see the title race go down to the final day.

Klopp will also have the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28 in the back of his mind, which may see the Reds rotate the squad more than expected against the Saints.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Defends Liverpool Fans For Booing The National Anthem Before Their FA Cup Final Victory Against Chelsea At Wembley

By Joe Dixon17 minutes ago
Ralph Hasenhuttl Southampton
News

Report: Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Midweek Clash

By Joe Dixon52 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
News

Report: Andrew Robertson Wants To Avenge For Liverpool's 2018 Champions League Defeat To Real Madrid

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
imago1012055737h
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi’s Transfer To AC Milan Edging Closer As Both Parties In “Direct Talks”

By Mohit Kar1 hour ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

Former England International Advises Aberdeen Star Calvin Ramsey To Turn Down Liverpool Transfer

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Southampton v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Salah, Van Dijk & Fabinho Updates

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Southampton v Liverpool | Premier League | Fitness Update on Van Dijk, Fabinho & Salah

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
imago1011288317h
News

Liverpool Waste No Time In Updating Anfield Champions Wall After FA Cup Win

By Mohit Kar8 hours ago