Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Will Be Forced To Make Changes For Midweek Southampton Match

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fully expects to be forced to make changes to his line up when the Reds face Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Klopp's side endured 120 exhausting minutes of football on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk being subbed off for precautionary reasons during the match.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

As Per the The Independent, Klopp said: "Imagine we go there with 10 players, or eight players, who played 120 minutes. That makes no sense, so that’s why we have to make changes.

"I don’t know how many, we will see and I will talk to the players, but it’s tough."

The Reds are four points off of Manchester City at the top of the table, and a victory would see the title race go down to the final day.

Klopp will also have the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28 in the back of his mind, which may see the Reds rotate the squad more than expected against the Saints.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |