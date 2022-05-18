Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Will Not Contact Steven Gerrard Ahead Of Aston Villa's Clash With Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'sees no reason' to contact Aston Villa boss and Reds legend Steven Gerrard ahead of the Villains match against Manchester City, as per This Is Anfield.

The title race will go down to the final day and with Liverpool sitting just one point off City, if the Reds can better City's result, they will be champions for the second time in three seasons. The Reds face a bought with Wolves at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp Steven Gerrard

Klopp said: “There’s no reason to talk to him. We all know that Villa wants to win because Villa wants to win – that’s it.

"Stevie prepares now for Burnley, who are fighting for everything. It’s Villa’s last home game. They will play that game and then collect the bones and go again on Sunday."

