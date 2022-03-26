Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Would Be Excited' By Possibility Of Managing Real Madrid

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'would be excited' by the thought of managing Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp

The German who has transformed the fortunes of Liverpool since his arrival in 2015 has a contract at the Merseyside club that runs until the summer of 2024 and unless there is a change of heart, he will not depart before then.

Liverpool supporters are desperate to see the 54 year old stay beyond 2024 with many of the Reds' world-class players already having committed their long-term future to the club.

Outlet DefensaCentral report however that Klopp 'would be excited' by the thought of taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract ends at Anfield.

Klopp is said to be high on the agenda for Los Blancos ahead of other candidates such as Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri.

Current Real manager Carlo Ancelotti is not thought to be under any immediate threat however with his team top of La Liga and safely into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Author Verdict

It is no surprise to see Klopp linked with the world's biggest clubs but there is no chance he will leave Liverpool before the end of his contract at the earliest.

A sabbatical at the end of his spell at Liverpool could well be on the cards if he does not extend his current deal so potential suitors may need to wait until 2025 to have a chance of obtaining the services of the brilliant German.

