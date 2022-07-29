Report: Liverpool Midfielder Suffers Serious Hamstring Injury

On the eve of the Community Shield match against rivals Manchester City, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a worrying injury update.

FA Cup winners Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday to take on Premier League winners City in the traditional season opener.

There was some disappointing injury news ahead of the match however as Klopp provided an update on the muscle problem picked up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Liverpool's pre-season tour of Asia.

The 28-year-old limped off in the first half of the Reds' 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in Singapore and hasn't been seen on the pitch since.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp issued an update in terms of the severity of the injury picked up by the England international.

“With Oxlade it will take longer. It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer. But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

It is more frustrating news for a player who was relying on a positive pre-season to try and force his way back into the manager's reckoning after a disappointing last campaign.

