Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott To Be Rewarded With New Contract

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is set to be rewarded with a new contract, just one year after he signed a five-year deal at the club, according to a report.

The 19-year-old is set to be offered new and improved terms as the club continue to put their faith in the player signed from Fulham in 2019 for an undisclosed fee.

Harvey Elliott Darwin Nunez

After impressing during a season-long loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, Elliott left such an impression on the coaching staff during last year's pre-season campaign that he forced himself into Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup.

A number of impressive performances were halted however when he picked up a serious ankle injury against Leeds at Elland Road in September 2021 that ruled him out long-term.

Despite working hard to get back to fitness quickly, Elliott struggled to re-establish himself back into the team as Liverpool chased glory on all four fronts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harvey Elliott

The signs at the beginning of this season look more positive again for the talented youngster, after he was thrown on to help Liverpool dig themselves out of a hole at Fulham on Saturday to snatch a point.

According to the reliable Paul Joyce in The Times, Elliott will once again be rewarded for his progress with another long-term deal.

LFCTR Verdict

It's quite possible that the new contract could coincide with Elliott being reinstated to Klopp's starting XI as Liverpool look for an improved midfield performance from the one at Craven Cottage at the weekend.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Pursuing Transfer Of Sporting CP Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew20 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘He’ll Be Annoyed With His Own Performance’ - Pundit on Virgil Van Dijk’s Opening Weekend Performance and Controversial Penalty Decision

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Fans Planning Walkout For Premier League Match Against Bitter Rivals Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Anfield
Quotes

'That's Ultimately The Goal' - Liverpool Football Club CEO Billy Hogan On FSG £80m Revenue Plan

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Youri Tielemans
Quotes

‘I’m Sure Tielemans Would Be Interested in a Move to Liverpool’ - Pundit Tips Liverpool to Make a Move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
James Milner
Quotes

'You've Seen It Numerous Times' - Liverpool's James Milner On Jurgen Klopp's Welcoming Dressing Room

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

'A Really Good Player' - Burnley Boss Vincent Kompany Reveals His Interest In Liverpool Defender Amid Loan Talk

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup Karim Benzema
News

Real Madrid Win the UEFA Super Cup for the Fifth Time

By Jim Nichol-Turner11 hours ago