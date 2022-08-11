Report: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott To Be Rewarded With New Contract
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is set to be rewarded with a new contract, just one year after he signed a five-year deal at the club, according to a report.
The 19-year-old is set to be offered new and improved terms as the club continue to put their faith in the player signed from Fulham in 2019 for an undisclosed fee.
After impressing during a season-long loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, Elliott left such an impression on the coaching staff during last year's pre-season campaign that he forced himself into Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup.
A number of impressive performances were halted however when he picked up a serious ankle injury against Leeds at Elland Road in September 2021 that ruled him out long-term.
Despite working hard to get back to fitness quickly, Elliott struggled to re-establish himself back into the team as Liverpool chased glory on all four fronts.
The signs at the beginning of this season look more positive again for the talented youngster, after he was thrown on to help Liverpool dig themselves out of a hole at Fulham on Saturday to snatch a point.
According to the reliable Paul Joyce in The Times, Elliott will once again be rewarded for his progress with another long-term deal.
LFCTR Verdict
It's quite possible that the new contract could coincide with Elliott being reinstated to Klopp's starting XI as Liverpool look for an improved midfield performance from the one at Craven Cottage at the weekend.
