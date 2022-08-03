Report: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Close to Signing New Contract

Midfielder Naby Keita has opened contract discussions with Liverpool as he enters into the last year of his current deal.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool could be set to award Guinean midfielder Naby Keita with a new contract this summer. Naby Keita’s current contract is due to end at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Naby Keita joined Liverpool from German club RB Leipzig in 2018 for a fee of £54million, and has since made 117 appearances, scoring seven goals and racking up 11 assists in a Liverpool shirt.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Should he sign a new contract, he would become the fifth player at Liverpool to extend their contract this summer, joining James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota.

Naby Keita has struggled with injuries throughout his Liverpool career, with the midfielder totalling 16 spells of absence due to an injury or illness of some sort, according to TransferMarkt.

When he has played, however, he has shown why Klopp was keen and willing to pay big money for him. A silky player that has the ability to get the crowd onto their feet with impressive technical ability and withholding a goalscoring faculty, you can blame poor luck that he hasn’t been able to cement his place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven due to his injuries.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

With the Guinean captain currently earning £120,000 per week at Anfield, supporters were unsure whether the club would be willing to continue paying this sort of money for a player that can be a gamble as to whether he’s fit or not heading into each weekend.

Regardless, at 27-years-old, Naby Keita is entering what should be the prime of his career and being able to retain a player of his quality would be welcomed news for the club, staff, players, and supporters.

