Report: Liverpool Midfielder Does Not Want To Sign New Contract

After news broke yesterday that Mohamed Salah had signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool, focus has now switched to other members of the squad with just 12 months left on their contract.

The Egyptian finally put pen to paper after months of drawn-out negotiations but can now arrive for pre-season training knowing he will be a Liverpool player for at least the next three years.

Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all in a similar situation with just 12 months left on their current deals so it's a critical time for these players and the club as it was for Salah.

There have been conflicting reports of late regarding the future of Guinea international Keita with some suggesting he is about to start talks over a new deal and others linking him with a swap deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

According to a new report, the 27-year-old is not interested in renewing his contract at Anfield and could leave for free next summer.

That's according to Libero (via Liverpool Echo) and if true leaves the Liverpool hierarchy with a big decision to make whether to cash in on the midfielder now or risk losing him for nothing.

