November 9, 2021
Report: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Has Not Travelled To Guinea For International Duty

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has not travelled to Guinea to join up with the squad for the November international fixtures.

The 26 year old who has been in fine form for Liverpool this season injured his hamstring in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Anfield with Brighton ten days ago.

Naby Keita

Keita has not been involved since that game and manager Jurgen Klopp suggested he hoped to have the player back fit soon after the international break.

The claim has come from Guinean outlet Foot224 who reports that the midfielder has not travelled and will not be joining up with the squad this month.

It had looked like the player's injury issues were a thing of the past as he started to find form scoring three outstanding goals this season.

However injury struck again during the first half of the Brighton match when he pulled up with a hamstring problem.

Liverpool's midfield has not quite been the same since the Guinea international picked up the injury.

Guinea face two World Cup qualifiers over the next few days when they take on Guinea-Bissau on Friday and then Morocco on Tuesday.

Naby Keita
Report: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Has Not Travelled To Guinea For International Duty

