Report: Liverpool Offer James Milner New Contract With Midfielder Set To Stay For Another Year

Liverpool have offered midfielder James Milner a one-year extension to his current contract according to a report.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The 36 year old is out of contract at the end of the season but manager Jurgen Klopp, who recently extended his own contract until 2026, is keen for Milner to stay for another year.

According to Telegraph Sport, 'it seems certain' Milner will agree to the one-year contract extension as he remains a vital squad player for Klopp being able to perform in a number of different positions.

Milner made the switch to Liverpool from rivals Manchester City in 2015 on a free transfer and has been a vital component of the success delivered under Klopp.

He is the club's vice-captain and seen as a role model and leader to younger players in the Reds' squad.

The retired England international gave another reminder of what he still has to offer with a man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle on Saturday helping his team to a vital 1-0 victory.

To replace Milner, who is also a homegrown player, would be costly, so extending his deal for another season whilst other younger players continue to develop seems to make perfect sense for the Merseyside club.

