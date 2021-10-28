Report: Liverpool Owner And FSG Chief John Henry's Wealth Grows By Nearly £600million In Last Seven Months

According to the latest Forbes report on the richest people in America, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chief and Liverpool owner John W Henry has seen his wealth grow by approximately £584million since April 2021.

Forbes 400

The Forbes 400 reports that Henry's net worth has increased by $800million (£584million) from $2.8billion to $3.6billion over the past seven months.

The increase in the value of his net worth sees Henry named on the list at number 318 of America's most wealthiest people.

John Henry Business Ventures

The Liverpool owner made his fortune from his investment management company J.W. Henry & Co before the turn of the millennium.

After his success in Business, Henry ventured into sports when him and his partner Tom Werner bought the Boston Red Sox baseball team in 2002.

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG) led by Henry then bought Liverpool from previous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett in October 2010 after the joint owners fell out of favour with Reds fans.

Liverpool Achievements Under FSG

Off the pitch FSG have focussed on improving the infrastructure at the club.

A new main stand has been built along with the AXA Training Centre at Kirkby.

Work is also underway to re-develop the Anfield Road end taking the capacity at Anfield past 60,000.

On the pitch, Liverpool have enjoyed a hugely successful period since the appointment of German manager Jurgen Klopp.

After winning the Champions League in 2019, the Reds won their first league title for 30 years during the 2019-20 season.

Recent Criticism Of FSG

Despite improvements on and off the pitch, Henry and FSG have come in for a lot of criticism in their handling of various situations at Liverpool.

Proposed ticket price hikes, furloughing of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently the European Super League have all led to backlash from supporters.

There is also concern regarding the lack of investment in the playing squad since winning the Champions League with many believing when Klopp moves on, there could be a slump.

With this latest news today on Henry's personal wealth, Liverpool supporters will be hoping to see some of this invested in the football club.

