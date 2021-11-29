Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool Owners FSG Sign Purchase Agreement To Take Control Of NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins

Author:

According to a report, Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have signed a purchase agreement to take control of the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL.

It was reported earlier this month that FSG were in advanced talks to take over the Penguins and it now appears the deal is one step closer.

FSG

According to the Boston Globe, industry sources have now confirmed that Fenway signed the purchase agreement on Sunday for the controlling stake of the NHL team.

Nothing has been disclosed yet in respect of a purchase price but as reported by the Liverpool Echo the franchise is currently valued at £656million.

The deal is not final and still needs to be approved by the NHL who will meet in December.

Read More

After his success in Business, John W Henry ventured into sports when him and his partner Tom Werner bought the Boston Red Sox baseball team in 2002.

FSG led by Henry then bought Liverpool from previous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett in October 2010 after the joint owners fell out of favour with Reds fans.

More to follow..

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Pittsburgh Penguins NHL
News

Report: Liverpool Owners FSG Sign Purchase Agreement To Take Control Of NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins

55 seconds ago
Ballon D'or
News

Ballon d'Or Awards 2021: How to Watch/Live Stream - UK, US, India

1 hour ago
Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

'Bring Back Ole' - Fans React To Ralf Rangnick Appointment At Manchester United

1 hour ago
Ralf Rangnik
News

Official: Manchester United Appoint Former Red Bull Leipzig Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick As Iterim Manager As Glazers Look To Restructure

1 hour ago
Vitezslav Jaros
Interviews

'No Ego Whatsoever' And 'Extra Gear' - Liverpool 20 Year Old On Alisson And Virgil Van Dijk

2 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: West Ham Laying 'Groundwork' to Sign Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips

2 hours ago
Roberto Lewandowski
News

Ballon d'Or 2021: The Main Contenders - Messi, Lewandowski, Benzema, Salah - Predicted Winner

3 hours ago
Rhys Williams
News

Swansea City Manager Russell Martin Full Of Praise For Liverpool Loanee Rhys Williams

3 hours ago