Report: Liverpool Owners FSG Sign Purchase Agreement To Take Control Of NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins
According to a report, Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have signed a purchase agreement to take control of the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL.
It was reported earlier this month that FSG were in advanced talks to take over the Penguins and it now appears the deal is one step closer.
According to the Boston Globe, industry sources have now confirmed that Fenway signed the purchase agreement on Sunday for the controlling stake of the NHL team.
Nothing has been disclosed yet in respect of a purchase price but as reported by the Liverpool Echo the franchise is currently valued at £656million.
The deal is not final and still needs to be approved by the NHL who will meet in December.
After his success in Business, John W Henry ventured into sports when him and his partner Tom Werner bought the Boston Red Sox baseball team in 2002.
FSG led by Henry then bought Liverpool from previous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett in October 2010 after the joint owners fell out of favour with Reds fans.
More to follow..
