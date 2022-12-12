Report: Liverpool Reach Pre-Agreement With Benfica For Transfer Of Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool have reached a pre-agreement for the transfer of Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez next summer according to a report.

The 21-year-old only signed for the Portuguese club in July 2022 when he made the move from River Plate for a fee of €12million, but has impressed with his performances in the Primeira Liga and UEFA Champions League.

He has carried his good form into the 2022 World Cup where he has forced his way into Argentina's starting XI, helping them to the semi-final where they will face Croatia on Tuesday.

It is no secret that Liverpool are looking to refresh their midfield options after a disappointing start to the 2022/23 season with questions marks over the injury record of some of the current players and James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract next summer.

According to Diario La Capital, the Anfield hierarchy have anticipated the likely interest of Manchester City and Manchester United to already agree in principle on a deal to sign Fernandez in June 2023.

There is no information in terms of a price tag for the midfielder but it has been reported previously that he has a release clause of €120million.

LFCTR Verdict

This links to Fernandez appear to grow stronger by the day but if Liverpool are also interested in Jude Bellingham, it seems unlikely they could make a move for both of the prestigious talents.

Whether a change of ownership could change things on this front remains to be seen but the signing of either player would represent good business, the signing of both would be exceptional.

