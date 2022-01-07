Report: Liverpool Reopen Training Ground To Prepare For Shrewsbury FA Cup Clash, Krawietz Leads Training In Klopp Absence
Liverpool have reopened the AXA Training Centre as they start to prepare for Sunday's FA Cup third round clash with Shrewsbury according to a report.
The training ground was shut on Wednesday after a further Covid-19 outbreak at the club.
For weeks, Liverpool have been dealing with a number of 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests with many players, backroom staff and manager Jurgen Klopp all missing matches as a result.
The Carabao Cup semi final first leg against Arsenal which was scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed as the Reds had a lack of available players due to the outbreak, injuries and players at the AFCON tournament.
As reported yesterday however, a strong message was delivered by the FA that teams are expected to play their FA Cup third round matches even if it means filling their teams with academy players.
It appears as though Liverpool are doing everything they can to play the game and James Pearce of The Athletic has confirmed that the AXA Training Centre is now open again.
Jurgen Klopp it seems is still isolating and Pearce confirmed assistant Peter Krawietz is due to lead training on Friday.
The game on Sunday which is likely to be a mixture of first team, under-23 and under-18 players is at Anfield and kicks off at 2pm
