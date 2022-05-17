Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Send Message Of Support To Blackpool's Jake Daniels As He Comes Out As Gay

Liverpool have sent an official message of support to Blackpool forward Jake Daniels, after the 17-year-old came out as gay.

Daniels is the first footballer to come out as openly gay since ex-Norwich City forward Justin Fashanu, in 1990.

In response to a statement made by Blackpool, the Reds official Twitter account replied: "You have our full support and backing from all at LFC, we are proud of your strength and bravery."

Daniels has also received messages of support from Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, among others.

The young striker has been at the club since the age of seven, and signed his first professional contract in February.

He made his senior debut for the Seasiders in their 5-0 defeat to Peterborough two weeks ago, and will be looking for more opportunities of playing time for his side in the Championship next season.

