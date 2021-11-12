Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane X-Ray Results Awaited After Injury Playing For Senegal

Author:

According to a report Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is awaiting the results of x-rays after a nasty clash in Senegal's 1-1 draw with Togo on Thursday.

Mane went for a header after a cross into the Togo penalty area when he collided with a defender.

Sadio Mane

He was substituted in the 28th minute and fears appeared to be allayed when Senegal manager Aliou Cisse gave an update after the game on Mane's condition suggesting that he was subbed merely as a precaution.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

“Yes the exit of Sadio Mane has destabilised us.”

Read More

“He is an important player for the team."

“We took him out as a precaution and there is nothing serious.”

After it looked like there was no issue, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp now faces another anxious wait for an update on Mane's fitness as a result of the report from BBC Sport.

Liverpool are already missing Roberto Firmino who picked up a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Sadio Mane
News

Report: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane X-Ray Results Awaited After Injury Playing For Senegal

1 minute ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Complete The Signing Of Porto And Colombia Forward Luis Diaz As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Both Going To AFCON

14 minutes ago
Falcao
Articles

Brazilian Legend Falcao Makes Claim About Ballon d'Or And Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool

27 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Articles

Watch: One Minute Liverpool Christmas Fairy Tale Video Featuring Van Dijk, Firmino, Gomez And Anfield

1 hour ago
Sergio Aguero
News

Barcelona Striker Sergio Aguero ‘Considering Retirement’ After Heart Condition Worse Than Expected

2 hours ago
Divock Origi
Interviews

‘He’d Be a Lot Cheaper Than Harry Kane’ - Former England Manager Thinks Newcastle Should Sign Liverpool’s Divock Origi

4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Official: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Player of the Month for October

6 hours ago
Olivier Giroud Joe Gomez
Interviews

‘What Player Wouldn’t Want to Play for Them?’ - Former Arsenal & Chelsea Player Olivier Giroud on Playing for Liverpool

6 hours ago