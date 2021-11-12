Report: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane X-Ray Results Awaited After Injury Playing For Senegal

According to a report Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is awaiting the results of x-rays after a nasty clash in Senegal's 1-1 draw with Togo on Thursday.

Mane went for a header after a cross into the Togo penalty area when he collided with a defender.

He was substituted in the 28th minute and fears appeared to be allayed when Senegal manager Aliou Cisse gave an update after the game on Mane's condition suggesting that he was subbed merely as a precaution.

“Yes the exit of Sadio Mane has destabilised us.”

“He is an important player for the team."

“We took him out as a precaution and there is nothing serious.”

After it looked like there was no issue, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp now faces another anxious wait for an update on Mane's fitness as a result of the report from BBC Sport.

Liverpool are already missing Roberto Firmino who picked up a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid.

