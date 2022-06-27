Report: Liverpool Strong Contenders To Sign England And Borussia Dortmund Star

Liverpool are confident that they can bring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to Merseyside next year. Bellingham has one year remaining on his current contract, and the German side are eager to keep hold of the talented midfielder for the 2022/23 campaign.

According to reports, the Reds are among three clubs leading the race to secure the teenagers signature next summer, along with both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in need of fresh legs in midfield, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago all approaching the end of their careers. Naby Keita and Fabinho are also ageing, while the rumours around Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's exit continue to linger.

Jude Bellingham in action for England, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho are all players that could be regular starters in the middle of the park in years to come, and the addition of Bellingham would further bolster the Reds young midfield talent. The 18-year-old is more of an all round midfield player compared to those listed above, he can defend and tackle as well as attack and pick a pass, which makes him one of the most sought after assets in Europe at the moment.

The ex-Birmingham City man has already made 90 appearances for the German outfit, despite not yet turning 19. He has also represented England 15 times at senior level.

Bellingham is 1/20 with the bookmakers to remain in Germany past this summer - Dortmund have already lost their star man Erling Braut Haaland to Manchester City, and therefore will do all they can to keep the Englishman - however as it stands he will be a free agent next summer, and could be playing in a Reds shirt in the near future.

