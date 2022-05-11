Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Fabinho Injury Blow As Midfielder Faces Race Against Time To Make Champions League Final
Liverpool have suffered a huge blow ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday with the news that midfielder Fabinho will miss the game with a hamstring injury according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce.
The 28 year old picked up the injury during the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.
Despite the worst fears of Liverpool supporters, reports after the game suggested that the injury was not a bad one and he could take part in the Wembley showpiece.
Joyce has now confirmed however in the Times that the Brazilian will miss the match against Chelsea as well as the remaining Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.
Read More
That leaves Fabinho facing a race against time to be fit to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, 28th May.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds
- Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season
- Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'
- Former Liverpool Midfielder Says West Ham's Declan Rice Would Be The 'Super Athlete' To Replace Captain Jordan Henderson At Liverpool
- LA Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Beating Villarreal To Make Champions League Final In Paris
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |