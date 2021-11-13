Report: Liverpool Supporters Union Inserts Option For Fans To Veto European Super League In Draft Agreement With Club
After the failed launch of the European Super League (ESL) earlier this year, Liverpool's Supporters Union Spirit of Shankly have drawn up a draft agreement with the club which includes a right for the fans to veto any future plans for the ESL.
Liverpool were one of 12 clubs who had agreed to join the Super League but the proposal met widespread criticism and backlash from managers, players, fans and pundits.
Eventually the six Premier League clubs who were involved withdrew and John Henry of FSG issued an apology to Liverpool's staff and supporters.
The idea of the Super League in a slightly different format is still being touted and actively pushed by Florentino Perez of Real Madrid.
As per the report from the Daily Mail, as well as having the opportunity to veto joining the Super League in future, the draft agreement also includes other clauses to give fans more control.
Any proposal to move away from Anfield or to be part of a groundshare are also issues that the supporters will have the opportunity to veto.
In addition, the contract insists that no home matches can be played away from Anfield without fan consultation.
Previous reports have suggested that games could be taken overseas for commercial purposes.
The draft contract which defines the relationship between the football club and the fans will be voted on by 35,000 Spirit of Shankly later this month.
