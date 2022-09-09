Report: Liverpool Thought To Be Keen On Extending Naby Keita Contract

Liverpool are thought to be keen to extend the contract of midfielder Naby Keita according to a report.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his current deal and reports have suggested that he is not happy with his current status at the club.

Keita has not featured this season after he picked up a serious hamstring injury in training just before Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

There was also a surprise when the midfielder was not even named in the club's UEFA Champions League squad for the group stages.

It is assumed his exclusion was a result of the injury meaning he would not return in time to play in the matches with the fixtures condensed into a shorter period ahead of the World Cup.

According to The Mirror, however, Liverpool are 'thought to be keen' on renewing the Guinea international's contract.

LFCTR Verdict

Despite the reports about Keita's unhappiness and his exclusion from the Champions League squad, it does make sense to try and extend his contract.

He played arguably his best season in a Liverpool shirt last season so to lose him for free next summer would represent a missed financial opportunity for the Merseyside club.

