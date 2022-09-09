Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Thought To Be Keen On Extending Naby Keita Contract

Guinea International could leave on free transfer next summer.

Liverpool are thought to be keen to extend the contract of midfielder Naby Keita according to a report.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his current deal and reports have suggested that he is not happy with his current status at the club.

Naby Keita

Keita has not featured this season after he picked up a serious hamstring injury in training just before Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

There was also a surprise when the midfielder was not even named in the club's UEFA Champions League squad for the group stages.

It is assumed his exclusion was a result of the injury meaning he would not return in time to play in the matches with the fixtures condensed into a shorter period ahead of the World Cup.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to The Mirror, however, Liverpool are 'thought to be keen' on renewing the Guinea international's contract.

LFCTR Verdict

Despite the reports about Keita's unhappiness and his exclusion from the Champions League squad, it does make sense to try and extend his contract.

He played arguably his best season in a Liverpool shirt last season so to lose him for free next summer would represent a missed financial opportunity for the Merseyside club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Darwin Nunez
Articles

Report: Liverpool Officials Say Darwin Nunez is Jurgen Klopps 'Biggest Mistake'

By Sam Jones
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

From Gegenpressing To Depressing – How Liverpool’s Highline Is Currently Failing

By Justin Foster
James Milner
Quotes

'Milner Can Still Play At The Top Level' - Pundit Launches Defence Of Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino Willing To Fight For Place On Brazil's World Cup Team

By Justin Foster
Premier League ball
News

Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed

By Neil Andrew
Thiago Alcantara
Articles

Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
News

Former Liverpool Player Criticises Book Release

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It's A Complete And Utter Mess' - Liverpool Legend Critical Of Defensive Unit

By Neil Andrew