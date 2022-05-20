Report: Liverpool tipped to land £68million Benfica star man
Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, after the forward reportedly turned down a move Manchester United.
As per Rousing The Kop, RMC Sport has reported that the Uruguayan has turned down offers from Newcastle United as well as the Red Devils.
The Reds faced Benfica over two legs in this seasons Champions League quarter-finals, where Nunez impressed, as he netted twice in the tie.
Read More
A big factor in Nunez deciding his next club is Champions League football, which only the Reds can offer out of the three clubs rumoured to be into his signature.
However, it is potentially unlikely that the Reds will be willing to dish out a fee in excess of £68million, having already spent heavily on the addition of Luis Diaz in Januray.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Minamino & Matip Give Reds Vital Three Points
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties) | Match Highlights | FA Cup Final | More Wembley Drama As Reds Win Second Trophy Of The Season
- Watch: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Lifts The FA Cup Trophy | Hendo Shuffle
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea
- Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |