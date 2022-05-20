Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool tipped to land £68million Benfica star man

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, after the forward reportedly turned down a move Manchester United.

As per Rousing The Kop, RMC Sport has reported that the Uruguayan has turned down offers from Newcastle United as well as the Red Devils.

The Reds faced Benfica over two legs in this seasons Champions League quarter-finals, where Nunez impressed, as he netted twice in the tie.

Darwin Nunez
A big factor in Nunez deciding his next club is Champions League football, which only the Reds can offer out of the three clubs rumoured to be into his signature.

However, it is potentially unlikely that the Reds will be willing to dish out a fee in excess of £68million, having already spent heavily on the addition of Luis Diaz in Januray.

