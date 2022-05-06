Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool To Make Sadio Mane New Contract Offer This Summer As Mohamed Salah Saga Drags On

Liverpool will offer Sadio Mane a new contract in the summer according to a report from Graeme Bailey.

The Senegal international is out of contract in just over 12 months' time and very little has been reported in terms of whether he will extend his stay on Merseyside.

All the news over recent months has been dominated by Mane's teammate Mohamed Salah's drawn-out contract negotiations.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

In his column for Anfield Watch, Bailey claims that after some initial contact, Mane's entourage will receive a contract offer this summer and it is believed the 30-year-old is looking for around £300,000 per week.

Owners FSG have a strict wage structure in place at the club that they will not be keen to break for individual players.

As it stands, Virgil van Dijk is reported to be the highest earner at Liverpool at £220,000 per week, rising to £250,000 per week.

Should they offer significantly more to the likes of Salah and Mane, FSG's concern could be that there will be backlash from other world-class players in the squad.

The future for Mane and Salah is far from clear but it does look at least that discussions to extend the Senegalese's contract will take place once the season ends.

