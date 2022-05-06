Report: Liverpool To Make Sadio Mane New Contract Offer This Summer As Mohamed Salah Saga Drags On
Liverpool will offer Sadio Mane a new contract in the summer according to a report from Graeme Bailey.
The Senegal international is out of contract in just over 12 months' time and very little has been reported in terms of whether he will extend his stay on Merseyside.
All the news over recent months has been dominated by Mane's teammate Mohamed Salah's drawn-out contract negotiations.
In his column for Anfield Watch, Bailey claims that after some initial contact, Mane's entourage will receive a contract offer this summer and it is believed the 30-year-old is looking for around £300,000 per week.
Owners FSG have a strict wage structure in place at the club that they will not be keen to break for individual players.
Read More
As it stands, Virgil van Dijk is reported to be the highest earner at Liverpool at £220,000 per week, rising to £250,000 per week.
Should they offer significantly more to the likes of Salah and Mane, FSG's concern could be that there will be backlash from other world-class players in the squad.
The future for Mane and Salah is far from clear but it does look at least that discussions to extend the Senegalese's contract will take place once the season ends.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Reds Survive Scare To Reach Final
- LA Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Beating Villarreal To Make Champions League Final In Paris
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
- 'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |