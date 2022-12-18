Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool To Meet Representatives Of Ismael Bennacer In Next Two Weeks, Reds Want 2-3 Midfielders

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The AC Milan midfielder has less than 18 months left on his current deal.
As Liverpool continue to search for options to bolster their flagging midfield, a report has emerged suggesting they are interested in Ismael Bennacer of AC Milan.

Ismael Bennacer

The Reds continue to be linked with a whole host of midfielders with it widely accepted a rebuild of that area of the pitch is required.

World Cup stars Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, and Sofyan Amrabat continue to be touted for a move to Anfield and Bennacer can now be added to the list of potential candidates.

That’s according to reliable journalist Matteo Moretti who goes as far as saying that the Israeli’s new representatives will meet with Liverpool before the end of year to discuss the project under Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old who is now represented by Mino Raiola’s cousin, Enzo, is out of contract in the summer of 2024 meaning he has less than 18 months left on his current deal.

Read More

Moretti reports that whilst talks are ongoing with the Rossoneri regarding a new contract, nothing has been signed meaning the door remains open for Liverpool who are looking to add 2-3 midfielders.

He also suggests however that despite Liverpool’s interest, feelings towards a new deal at the San Siro are positive even if they are not yet closed.

The subject of Liverpool’s midfield and who they might be looking to sign is likely to be one of the main stories of the January transfer window and Reds fans will be hoping for at least one new addition.

