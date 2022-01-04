Report: Liverpool Training Cancelled Due To More Positive Covid-19 Tests, Arsenal Carabao Cup Clash In Doubt

Liverpool's training session planned for Tuesday at 4pm has been cancelled according to a report.

There appears to have been further 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests in the camp which has led to this decision being taken.

Last week, the club announced that Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino, manager Jurgen Klopp and other backroom staff had all returned 'suspected' positive tests.

This led to the Brazilian duo, Matip and Klopp himself missing the epic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

As per the report in The Athletic, there now appears to be a further outbreak in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

This has led to doubts as to whether the Carabao Cup semi-final clash first leg against Arsenal will go ahead on Thursday.

The report claims that no official request has been made by Liverpool yet to postpone the match but says they are in discussion with the EFL.

As well as the semi-final with Arsenal, Liverpool are due to play Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday in the FA Cup.

Liverpool were missing nine players for the trip to Chelsea and have since lost Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the AFCON tournament.

Any other absentees on top of those will surely mean the imminent fixtures remain doubtful.

