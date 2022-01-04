Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool Training Cancelled Due To More Positive Covid-19 Tests, Arsenal Carabao Cup Clash In Doubt

Author:

Liverpool's training session planned for Tuesday at 4pm has been cancelled according to a report.

There appears to have been further 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests in the camp which has led to this decision being taken.

AXA Training Centre

Last week, the club announced that Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino, manager Jurgen Klopp and other backroom staff had all returned 'suspected' positive tests.

This led to the Brazilian duo, Matip and Klopp himself missing the epic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

As per the report in The Athletic, there now appears to be a further outbreak in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

This has led to doubts as to whether the Carabao Cup semi-final clash first leg against Arsenal will go ahead on Thursday.

Read More

The report claims that no official request has been made by Liverpool yet to postpone the match but says they are in discussion with the EFL.

As well as the semi-final with Arsenal, Liverpool are due to play Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday in the FA Cup.

Liverpool were missing nine players for the trip to Chelsea and have since lost Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the AFCON tournament.

Any other absentees on top of those will surely mean the imminent fixtures remain doubtful.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

AXA Training Centre
News

Report: Liverpool Training Cancelled Due To More Positive Covid-19 Tests, Arsenal Carabao Cup Clash In Doubt

1 minute ago
Florian Neuhaus
Transfers

"I'd certainly expect that department of the squad to be strengthened next summer," Reveals James Pearce

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

BREAKING: Liverpool Worry They May Be Unable to Play Arsenal Fixture Over COVID Worries

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Jurgen Klopp - What Does Life Look Like Post 2024?

3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Liverpool’s January Transfer Window. Part 1: Rumoured Incomings, Contract extensions & What’s Doing The Rounds So Far

3 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Stalemate at Stamford Bridge, but the Feeling of Frustration and Points Dropped Lingers Across the Liverpool Squad

4 hours ago
Naby Keita Crystal Palace
Transfers

Report: Naby Keita Will Leave Liverpool Next Summer, Barcelona 'Favourites', Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Roma & West Ham Interested

4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

‘Before Signing Leo Messi’ - Transfer Expert Reveals PSG Were Thinking About Signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

4 hours ago