Report: Liverpool Transfer Target Calvin Ramsay On His Admiration For Trent Alexander-Arnold

Calvin Ramsay has revealed that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of his footballing idols. The Aberdeen youngster has been linked with a move away from the Scottish side this summer, and Jurgen Klopp has been reported to be keeping close tabs on the 18-year-old right back.

As per Aberdeen Live, Ramsay said: "Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, all those top players, I like to watch videos of them and try and base my game on them."

Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen IMAGO / Bildbryan

Ramsay played 24 matches in the Scottish Premiership last season, and contributed five goal involvements for the Dons. He has also represented Scotland at under-16, 17 and 21 level, but is yet to receive a call up to the senior side.

The full back continued: "As a full-back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability, if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus. But at Aberdeen, I’m just trying to do as well as I can and see where that takes me."

Ramsay has also been linked with a move to Leeds United, as well as a number of Italian teams. He is rumoured to be available for around £4million, which may prove to be a steal in years to come.

