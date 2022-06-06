Report: Liverpool Transfer Target Calvin Ramsay On His Admiration For Trent Alexander-Arnold
Calvin Ramsay has revealed that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of his footballing idols. The Aberdeen youngster has been linked with a move away from the Scottish side this summer, and Jurgen Klopp has been reported to be keeping close tabs on the 18-year-old right back.
As per Aberdeen Live, Ramsay said: "Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, all those top players, I like to watch videos of them and try and base my game on them."
Ramsay played 24 matches in the Scottish Premiership last season, and contributed five goal involvements for the Dons. He has also represented Scotland at under-16, 17 and 21 level, but is yet to receive a call up to the senior side.
The full back continued: "As a full-back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability, if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus. But at Aberdeen, I’m just trying to do as well as I can and see where that takes me."
Ramsay has also been linked with a move to Leeds United, as well as a number of Italian teams. He is rumoured to be available for around £4million, which may prove to be a steal in years to come.
