Report: Liverpool Trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita Could Miss Crunch Chelsea Clash If AFCON Rescheduled

According to a report Liverpool may have to do without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for the key Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the 2nd of January.

It had been widely expected that Premier League clubs would be able to keep hold of players that will be participating in the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) until after matchweek 21.

Whilst negotiations with the national team's FA's continue over that, a new factor has emerged which could hamper the plans of the clubs to retain their players for as long as possible.

David Lynch of The Mirror has reported that due to CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, a request has been made to bring forward the AFCON tournament.

The Club World Cup which Liverpool won in 2019 is scheduled to begin on February 3rd which is three days prior to the AFCON final.

Depending on how teams progress at AFCON it could mean that Al Ahly would be heading off to the UAE without key players.

The Egyptian club are therefore asking Africa's football governing body to bring forward the start of AFCON to January 3rd, six days prior to the current scheduled kick off.

An early report had suggested that Liverpool could be missing Salah, Mane and Keita for upto eight games.

The clubs however seemed to hold some belief that they could keep hold of their players until after the weekend of 1st/2nd January meaning they would miss a maximum of two Premier League matches.

This new report however brings some doubt on whether that will now be the case but it would seem unlikely to bring a tournament forward at such short notice.

The clash for Liverpool at Chelsea is a huge one that could have a significant impact on the top of the table hence Jurgen Klopp and Reds fans will be hoping for no movement at this late stage.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook