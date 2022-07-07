Report: Liverpool Were 'Keen' On Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Prior To Chelsea Approach

According to reports, Liverpool were interested in bringing back ex-winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.

Sterling left the Reds for Manchester in 2015, in a deal worth £57million. He has gone on to win four Premier League's, four League Cup's and an FA Cup.

The 27-year-old has contributed an exceptional 225 goals and assists in 337 matches for City, and has been a key part of their success over recent seasons.

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp's side were 'keen' on bringing the wide man back to Merseyside this summer.

However, over recent days it has been reported that a deal to take Sterling to Chelsea is edging ever closer.

Sterling first joined the Reds' youth set up in 2010, when he was 16. Two years later, he progressed into the first team, and made his professional debut in a 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic at Anfield, when he was just 17.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Raheem Sterling of Liverpool celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manager Brendan Rodgers of Liverpool during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on April 20, 2014 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In the 2012/13 season, Sterling cemented himself as a regular for Brendan Rodgers' side, he scored twice and assisted six times in 24 topflight appearances.

His output increased the following season, where he made 16 goal contributions in 33 league matches, while sharing the forward line with the deadly duo of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge.

In his final season on Merseyside, Sterling was utilised in all three positions across the frontline, as well as in attacking midfield - a trait that he has shown at City over the years.

Sterling's move to City saw James Milner go the other way, which has proved to be a stellar piece of business.

The veteran midfielder has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at the Reds, and his professionalism and experience has been invaluable to the side's success.

