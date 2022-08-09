Report: Liverpool Will Not Sign ‘Stop-Gap’ Regardless Of Injury Crisis

Reports this morning state that Liverpool will not sign any ‘stop-gap’ players regardless of the injury crisis they are going through.

After losing Thiago Alcantara due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Liverpool’s loss to Fulham, Jurgen Klopp is beginning to run out of midfield options.

Despite being linked to various players including Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham, the club have refused to go into the transfer market, much to the annoyance of the fanbase.

Majority of the Liverpool supporters were already calling for recruitment in midfield, even before the injuries of Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Having stated that the club’s transfer incomings are over, reports today confirm our worst fears. According to Liverpool Echo, The Reds will not sign any ‘stop-gaps’ regardless of the injury crisis.

Author Verdict

The phrase ‘stop-gap’ is very cleverly used here, as it will get some fans on board of not signing a midfielder. The thought of stop-gap signing is not what the fanbase want.

However, if you take a step back and realise the players we could go for aren’t stop-gap signings then there is no excuses to not make a move for one of them. Don’t let the PR fool you and decide for yourself if they are just wanting to not spend rather than anything else.

