Report: Liverpool Will Offer €150Million For Jude Bellingham

Liverpool will make a huge offer for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham according to a report.

The 19-year-old's reputation was further enhanced at the 2022 World Cup with a series of outstanding performances for England until they were humbled by France at the quarter-final stage.

It had been reported prior to the World Cup that Liverpool were leading the race for the signature of a player who is widely regarded as a generational talent but would face competition from Real Madrid.

Ok Diario (via Defensa Central), are reporting that the Anfield hierarchy will make their move by placing their first offer for €150million which is broken down into a fixed transfer fee of €120million plus €30million in addons.

It is also claimed that Liverpool are entering negotiations for Bellingham 'with force' and are 'one step ahead of the rest of the interested clubs.'

According to the Spanish outlets, however, Los Blancos will not enter into an auction for Bellingham but they can match the potential offer as they look to gradually replace the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos who have both served them so well.

They continue by saying that despite the fact that it looks as though the Merseysiders are in pole position for Bellingham, Real have not given up hope just yet.

This is because they know that any potential transfer still has time to run with the likelihood being that if Dortmund are prepared to sell, it will not be until the Summer at the earliest.

This would be a staggering amount for Liverpool to pay but they have proved in the past that they will be patient and spend big when the right player comes along.

As to whether they will make such a huge offer for Bellingham remains to be seen but there is no doubt the interest seems to be real.

