Report: Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane On Lack Of African Ballon D'or Winners
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has admitted it is 'sad' that it has been almost 30 years since an African player last won the Ballon D'or.
AC Milan and PSG striker George Weah was the last to win the prize of the best player in the world in 1995, and Mane holds strong claims to break the 27 year duct this year. The Senegalese winger won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in his nations history, he also contributed 28 goals and assists in 50 matches for the Reds this campaign.
Mane has also won two trophies already this season, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, and if his side can lift the Champions League trophy on Saturday, that would surely put him favourite to be crowned Ballon D'or winner 2022.
In an interview with Eurosport, Mane said: “For an African player not to have won the Ballon d'Or since George Weah it is sad for sure.
“For me, it would be even more special to have another bonus, which is the Ballon d’Or, and I would be the most happy player in the world. But for that, you guys [journalists] have to decide.”
