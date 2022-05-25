Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane On Real Madrid's Karim Benzema's Comments Ahead Of Champions League Final

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane believes there is 'more quality' in the Reds side currently compared to the squad that were defeated by Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

Last week, in an interview with Movistar, Madrid striker Karim Benzema said: "Liverpool have a lot of confidence. They think they have already won the match, maybe. Maybe they think this isn’t the same Real Madrid as last time.

"Maybe they think they’re favourites."

Karim Benzema

Despite the French strikers comments, Mane has responded with some comments of his own ahead of the finale, as per The Mirror.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"But in the end, we have to look at our game. And if we do our thing, then what happens happens. I'm confident.

I think we have all forgotten about what happened in 2018 and Real Madrid was a better team - they deserved to win the final, congratulations but it's going to be a different game."

Benzema's attempt at getting a reaction from the Reds players seems to have failed, and Jurgen Klopp's men remain confident that they can lift the CL for the seventh time in Paris on Saturday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

